Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.00

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 148723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is presently -118.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELME. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elme Communities by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Elme Communities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,403 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Elme Communities by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 70,132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Elme Communities

(Get Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Articles

