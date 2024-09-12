Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.50 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $490,845.14 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00041168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014698 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,790,415 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

