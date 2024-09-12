enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Short Interest Down 87.5% in August

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

enGene Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENGNW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 9,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,032. enGene has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

