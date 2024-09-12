enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports.

enGene Stock Performance

ENGN stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. enGene has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 42.80, a quick ratio of 42.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get enGene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

About enGene

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.