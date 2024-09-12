EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 2.40.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

