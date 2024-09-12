Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enliven Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

ELVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Enliven Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ELVN opened at $23.07 on Monday. Enliven Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. Research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,075,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,295,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,075,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,295,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $85,408.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,089,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,636.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,112. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.