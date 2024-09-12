Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Stock Position Raised by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,214 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 3.99% of Enveric Biosciences worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENVB opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.72. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

Enveric Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. Equities analysts forecast that Enveric Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

