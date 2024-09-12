EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,079 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EOG opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.95.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

