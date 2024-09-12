Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) EVP Sells $902,869.20 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Equinix Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $867.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $806.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $793.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Equinix

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 442.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $876.71.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

