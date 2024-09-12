Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Shares Down 0.9%

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. 53,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.
EQX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.77.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
