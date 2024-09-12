Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Gap Down to $39.15

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.15, but opened at $38.23. Equity Bancshares shares last traded at $39.45, with a volume of 3,933 shares changing hands.

EQBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $599.14 million, a P/E ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.56 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,007,912.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,007,912.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $245,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,675.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

