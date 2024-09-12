Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Trading Down 1.9%

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.07. 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
