Ethereum Market Capitalization Hits $284.17 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $284.17 billion and approximately $15.67 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,361.59 or 0.04085203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00040598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,328,140 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

