Ethereum Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $283.97 billion and approximately $11.71 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,359.90 or 0.04053990 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00040986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,330,374 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

