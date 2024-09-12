ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Plans Dividend of $0.09

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0872 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of HDLB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.08. 3,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $17.04.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.