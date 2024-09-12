ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Plans Dividend of $0.09

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0872 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of HDLB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.08. 3,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (HDLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks 2x leveraged exposure to an index, compounded monthly, of 40 stocks that have been culled from a list of the 1,000 largest US firms based primarily on high dividends and low volatility.

