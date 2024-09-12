Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everi in a report issued on Sunday, September 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Everi in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Everi stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.15. Everi has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $15.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%.

Insider Transactions at Everi

In other news, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $155,736.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,777.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $155,736.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,777.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,281. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everi

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Everi by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Everi by 38.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 30.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

