Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.66

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.66 and last traded at C$11.75, with a volume of 39581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.77.
The company has a market capitalization of C$906.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.82.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$122.77 million during the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 13.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9602837 EPS for the current year.
In other Evertz Technologies news, insider Evertz Technologies Limited sold 2,529 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.39, for a total transaction of C$33,865.33. Corporate insiders own 64.51% of the company’s stock.
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.
