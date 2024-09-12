Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.66

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.66 and last traded at C$11.75, with a volume of 39581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.77.

Evertz Technologies Stock Down 13.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$906.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.82.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$122.77 million during the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 13.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9602837 EPS for the current year.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Evertz Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other Evertz Technologies news, insider Evertz Technologies Limited sold 2,529 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.39, for a total transaction of C$33,865.33. Corporate insiders own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

