Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,888 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Expedia Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 169,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 33.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $129.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

