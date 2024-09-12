Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Position Increased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 398,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,710 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up about 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $49,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 88,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $2,954,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $5,468,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 89,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.9 %

EXPD stock opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

