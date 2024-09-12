Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.22

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.22 and last traded at C$9.20, with a volume of 29683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extendicare

Extendicare Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.55. The firm has a market cap of C$765.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of C$348.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.20 million.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Extendicare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.