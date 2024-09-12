Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 22.2%

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 22.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 530,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 215,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.59.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

