FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) CEO Sells $90,601.45 in Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) CEO Peter James Lau sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $90,601.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,363.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
FARO Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:FARO opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $332.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.25. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $82.09 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%.
FARO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.
