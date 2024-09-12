Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.09

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 820031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a market cap of $775.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 266.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

