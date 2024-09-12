Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.85

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fevertree Drinks stock traded down GBX 94.50 ($1.24) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 768 ($10.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,733. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 931.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,052.11. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 760 ($9.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,328 ($17.37). The stock has a market cap of £896.56 million, a PE ratio of 6,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

FEVR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,720 ($35.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,150 ($15.04) to GBX 1,000 ($13.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,566 ($20.48).

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

