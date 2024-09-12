Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Director Sells $103,000.00 in Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) Director Alan Silverman sold 2,000 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,049 shares in the company, valued at $981,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

