Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 0.9% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $13,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $196,694,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,879 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 263,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,910 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 866.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $166.96 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $118.39 and a one year high of $181.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.64. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

