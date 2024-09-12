Financial Alternatives Inc Purchases 3,133 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Alternatives Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.6% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 826,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $97.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $86.08.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.