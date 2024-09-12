Financial Alternatives Inc Sells 1,226 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Alternatives Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 0.8% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

