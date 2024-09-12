Financial Review: Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) and Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF)

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) and Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Keyera and Golar LNG”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keyera N/A N/A N/A $2.91 10.39 Golar LNG $276.58 million 11.89 -$46.79 million $1.05 29.94

Keyera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golar LNG. Keyera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golar LNG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keyera N/A N/A N/A Golar LNG 50.89% 9.20% 5.97%

Dividends

Keyera pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Golar LNG pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Keyera pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Golar LNG pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Keyera is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Keyera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Golar LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Golar LNG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Keyera and Golar LNG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keyera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Golar LNG 0 1 4 0 2.80

Keyera currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.93%. Golar LNG has a consensus price target of $45.10, suggesting a potential upside of 43.45%. Given Golar LNG’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golar LNG is more favorable than Keyera.

Summary

Golar LNG beats Keyera on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services. The Liquids Infrastructure segment owns and operates a network of facilities, including underground NGL storage caverns, above ground storage tanks, NGL fractionation facilities, and NGL and condensate pipelines, as well as rail and truck terminals for the processing, fractionation, storage, and transportation of by-products of natural gas processing comprising ethane, propane, butane, and condensate. This segment also produces iso-octane; and engages in the liquids blending activities. The Marketing segment engages in the marketing of propane, butane, condensate, and iso-octane, as well as natural gas and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Keyera Facilities Income Fund and changed its name to Keyera Corp. in January 2011. Keyera Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

