Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 766 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 1.4% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,995,000 after acquiring an additional 273,658 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,593,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,651,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 150,883 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $104.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $107.95.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

