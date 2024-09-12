Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 693 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $97.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $97.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

