First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $96.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $98.50.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

