First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:FFA)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

FFA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.93. 5,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,868. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

