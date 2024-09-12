First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (FCEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from First Trust Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCEF opened at $21.73 on Thursday. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Get First Trust Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.