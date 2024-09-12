First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAB traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537. The company has a market capitalization of $142.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $86.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.40.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3815 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $356,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

