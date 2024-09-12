First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FAB traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537. The company has a market capitalization of $142.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $86.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.40.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3815 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.