First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.94

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 57035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

