First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.38

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.38 and last traded at $45.54, with a volume of 14533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
Further Reading
