First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.38

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.38 and last traded at $45.54, with a volume of 14533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.