Fleetwood Bank Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Fleetwood Bank Price Performance

FLEW stock remained flat at $60.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108. Fleetwood Bank has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57.

Fleetwood Bank Company Profile

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

