Fleetwood Bank Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Fleetwood Bank Price Performance
FLEW stock remained flat at $60.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108. Fleetwood Bank has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57.
Fleetwood Bank Company Profile
