Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Flexsteel Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Flexsteel Industries has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FLXS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $208.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $43.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLXS

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.