Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 1%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 11,429,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 54,032,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $291,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 23.1% in the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $7,459,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $124,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.