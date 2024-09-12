Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 69,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 84.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after buying an additional 916,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Walt Disney by 555.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after acquiring an additional 810,923 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $160.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average of $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.