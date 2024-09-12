Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

