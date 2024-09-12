Forsta AP Fonden Has $38.97 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $38,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $766.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $882.05 and a 200-day moving average of $934.57.

Shares of Lam Research are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 33.84%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

