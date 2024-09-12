Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 143,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after buying an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,899,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340,759 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 263.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,282 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.1 %

APH stock opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

