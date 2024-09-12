Forsta AP Fonden Sells 16,100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $47,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $290.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.14 and a 200-day moving average of $270.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $209.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.