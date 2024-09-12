Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.800-3.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Fortive also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.920-0.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69. Fortive has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

