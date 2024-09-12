Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.920-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-3.860 EPS.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $72.51 on Thursday. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Fortive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

