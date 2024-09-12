Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,418,000 after buying an additional 67,821 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 35,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 55,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $141.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.17. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

