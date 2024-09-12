Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. STERIS comprises approximately 1.0% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 9.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 77.9% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $242.06 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $247.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.44 and its 200 day moving average is $224.94. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.69%.

In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

