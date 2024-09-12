Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 34,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

